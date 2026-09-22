Sensex drops 330 points, Nifty down to 23,329 dragged by IT stocks

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 329.91 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 74,529.08. During the day, it lost 435.28 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 74,423.71.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 85.30 points, or 0.36 per cent, to end at 23,329.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were the major laggards.

Eternal, Interglobe Aviation, Titan and Tata Steel were among the winners.