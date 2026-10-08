Sensex dives 1,045 pts, Nifty tanks to 21-month low amid sharp spike in oil prices, fears of further monetary tightening

Falling for the second day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,045.46 points, or 1.44 per cent, to settle at a more than two-and-a-half-year low of 71,593.24. During the day, it slumped 1,310.95 points, or 1.80 per cent, to 71,327.75. The BSE barometer had previously closed near this level on February 13, 2024.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 371.25 points, or 1.64 per cent, to end at a 21-month low of 22,231.80. During the day, it 423.15 points, or 1.87 per cent, to a low of 22,179.90 -- also its intra-day 52-week low.

From the 30 Sensex firms, ITC was the biggest loser, down by 4.24 per cent. InterGlobe Aviation dropped 3.36 per cent, Power Grid by 3.16 per cent, Bharat Electronics by 3.1 per cent, Adani Ports by 2.59 per cent and NTPC by 2.43 per cent.