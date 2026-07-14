Sensex declines by 561 pts on surging oil, West Asia flare-up; banks, auto shares major drag

After three days of gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 561.46 points, or 0.72 per cent, to settle at 77,054.94. During the day, it tumbled 614.92 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 77,001.48.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 158.95 points, or 0.66 per cent, to end at 24,052.05.

Fresh foreign fund outflows and the rupee falling below 96 mark against the US dollar also hit the sentiment, analysts said.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech declined the most by 4.42 per cent. Bajaj Finserv, InterGlobe Aviation, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Larsen & Toubro were also among the major laggards.

Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Eternal were the winners.