Sensex declines by 443 pts on heavy selling in HDFC Bank, Axis Bank

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 442.93 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at 77,708.52. During the day, it tanked 783.16 points, or 1 per cent, to 77,368.29.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 95.80 points, or 0.39 per cent, to end at 24,238.50.