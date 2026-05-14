Sensex climbs 450 points in early trade on positive Asian peers

The leaders of ‌the world's two largest economies are scheduled to have a few rounds of talks on Thursday and Friday.The visit by President Trump comes amid growing economic and geopolitical uncertainties arising from conflicts in the West East and the subsequent global energy shock that has taken a toll, particularly in Asia.Xi and Trump are expected to discuss the war in Iran, trade, technology and Taiwan, among other points of contention, during the visit.On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 49.74 points to settle at 74,608.98. The 50-share NSE edged higher by 33.05 points to end at 23,412.60.