Semicon 2.0 draws USD 11-12 bn in investment commitments: IT Min Vaishnaw

The investment commitments span a broad swathe of the semiconductor ecosystem, including equipment, materials, gases, chemicals, assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) units, substrates and even wafers, Vaishnaw said at a press conference during SEMICON India 2026.

"As of today, that is the commitment we have already received under Semicon 2.0," he said, pegging the investment at about USD 11-12 billion spread over a period of 2-3 years.

Vaishnaw declined to disclose the companies involved, saying several investors did not want their names revealed yet and would make announcements after securing approvals from their boards and shareholders.

"In terms of employment potential, we can very clearly see in the entire ecosystem close to one lakh new employment getting created... It will be significantly more than that. I'm just being very conservative," Vaishnaw said.

The minister said Semicon 2.0 marks a shift from laying the foundation of India's semiconductor industry to building a full-fledged ecosystem encompassing chip design, equipment and materials, fabs, advanced packaging, research and development, and talent.