Secure Cam to install 10,000 CCTVs across Indian cities to enhance security

CHENNAI: UAE-based security surveillance and IT solutions provider , Secure Cam, headed by Rijoy Thomas, chairman-CEO, has committed to install CCTVs in over 10,000 places across cities, in a phased manner.

Announcing this initiative through a global campaign here on Tuesday, Thomas said the lack of secured environments had prompted the attempt to install the security surveillance systems or CCTV to create awareness.

“Through this initiative, we invite everyone to come together to change the dismal situation of women and children in India and ensure a safe and secure environment,” he said in a meet held in a chartered aircraft, amidst a host of well-known personalities including film director-producer SA Chandrasekhar, producer-singer Shobha Chandrasekhar, former cop VP Radhakrishnan, actress Bhavana, actor Narain and social entrepreneur-artist-activist Sobha Viswanath.

To mark the occasion, Secure Cam intends to honour 100 women from diverse sectors by offering complimentary CCTV installations.

After Chennai, other cities that would benefit from the free CCTV installations include Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kochi. The company plans to install over 10,000 CCTV cameras in one city across 150 countries by 2030.

As part of the global campaign, the charter flight had several women onboard (many first time fliers) to spread the message to the public at large.

Thomas said he would seek support from various stakeholders such as governments, local officials and NGOs so that the installation process is completed in a seamless manner. The initiative is inclusive of free service and product warranty for two years to customers globally.