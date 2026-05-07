SEBI tightens rules, mandates index providers to register for key benchmarks

Once specified by the Board in the list of ‘significant indices’, they shall continue to remain the same, unless the value of cumulative AUM tracking or benchmarking such Index does not meet the specified threshold for a continuous period of three years.“If an entity registered with Sebi in any other capacity, also provides ‘significant indices’ by undertaking index provider activities departmentally, shall be required to form a separate legal entity to carry out the activities of an index provider within a period of two years from the date of this circular,” the circular noted.