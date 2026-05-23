SEBI reviewing PMS framework; consultations on MF gifting, donations underway

Addressing the Wealth and Capital Market Summit organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Singh said SEBI would soon float a consultation paper on the proposed reforms.

"We are undertaking a comprehensive review of PMS and are engaged with APMI for consultations to re-ignite growth in this space. A consultation paper will be floated soon," Singh said.

He also said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is currently in the consultation stage on issues related to donation, gifting and third-party payments in mutual funds, as the regulator seeks to balance investor convenience with anti-money laundering safeguards.