SEBI orders ASTPL, its founder to refund Rs 546.17 crore for unregistered advisory activities

In a final order, SEBI barred the perpetrators from accessing the securities markets for two years or until they comply with the refund direction, whichever is later. Gouri Avadhut Sathe, a director of the academy, has been barred from the markets for six months.

The regulator directed the academy and Sathe to deposit the refund amount in a dedicated bank account within five months of receiving the order and to publish notices in English, Hindi and a widely circulated local language newspaper within 30 days explaining how investors can claim refunds.

The repayments to the investors shall be "effected only through electronic fund transfers" or through any other appropriate banking channels with audit trails to identify the beneficiaries of repayments, according to the SEBI order.

Any balance remaining after refunds must be handed to SEBI and held in escrow for one year for distribution to clients and complainants, with remaining amount to be transferred to the Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF).