SEBI names 18 more firms to conduct forensic audits of listed companies

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has expanded its panel of forensic auditors by empanelling 18 additional firms, including Ernst & Young LLP, KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP, Zx Grant Thornton Bharat LLP and Nangia & Co LLP, to conduct forensic audits of the financial statements of listed companies.
The move follows a selection process initiated through a public procurement notice issued by SEBI in November 2025.
According to a notification issued by the regulator, the newly empanelled firms have been added to the existing list of forensic auditors published in April 2025.
The empanelment will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of publication of the latest list.
Apart from the Big Four-linked firms and Nangia & Co LLP, the newly empanelled entities include J C Kabra & Associates, J Mandal & Co LLP, J Singh & Associates, Jain Jagawat Kamdar and Company, Pipara & Co LLP, R Kabra & Co LLP, R S Patel and Co, Ravi Rajan and Co LLP, S S Periwal and Co, Sarath and Associates, SKVM and Company, V Singhi & Associates, ASA & Associates LLP and CLA Indus Value Consulting.
The SEBI forensic audit panel consists of firms authorised by the regulator to carry out forensic audits of listed companies in cases involving suspected financial irregularities.
Such audits are aimed at strengthening market integrity, improving corporate transparency and safeguarding investor interests.
Commenting on the empanelment, Srinivasa Rao, Senior Partner, Forensic Advisory at Nangia & Co LLP, said the selection reflects the firm's expertise in forensic investigations and its commitment to supporting transparency in India's capital markets.
"We are immensely proud to be empanelled by SEBI, a testament to our team's deep expertise and unwavering dedication to forensic excellence.
This empanelment reinforces our position as a trusted partner in safeguarding investor interests and promoting transparency within the financial ecosystem," Rao said.
He added that the firm looks forward to contributing to SEBI's efforts to maintain a fair, efficient and transparent securities market by undertaking independent forensic audits whenever required.