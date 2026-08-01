Sebi bars ZEEL for 2 months, Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka for 1 year in Hyderabad land pledge case

Sebi noted that the deployment of ZEEL's property constituted a related-party transaction and the company failed to obtain prior approval from its audit committee, thereby violating LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations.

The regulator further observed that ZEEL failed to make necessary disclosures in its financial statements despite Goenka and Chandra having knowledge that the Hyderabad land had been deployed as security and the title deeds remained with the lender until June 2020.

In its findings against Chandra, Sebi said he misused his position as chairman by handing over the original title deeds of ZEEL's Hyderabad property to IHFL after falsely representing that the action had the approval of ZEEL's management.

"Noticee No.3 being the chairman of ZEEL, misused his position and authority in ZEEL and handed over the original title deeds of the asset (Hyderabad Land) of ZEEL to IHFL by falsely declaring that the said action had the approval of the management of ZEEL. Through such actions, the noticee put the material asset of ZEEL at risk for his personal benefit," Sebi said in its order.