Sebi bars Trafiksol ITS, its promoters from securities market for 1 year; slaps Rs 1.05 cr fine

Trafiksol was fined Rs 30 lakh, Jitendra Das Rs 50 lakh and Poonam Das Rs 25 lakh, with the regulator directing them to pay the penalties within 45 days, according to Sebi's final order.

The proceedings followed complaints received by Sebi and BSE after Trafiksol's SME IPO was subscribed 345.65 times in September 2024. The issue comprised a fresh offering of 64.10 lakh shares in the price band of Rs 66-70 and raised Rs 44.87 crore at the upper end of the band.

Of the IPO proceeds, Rs 17.70 crore was proposed to be used for purchasing software.

The company's shares were scheduled to be listed on September 17, 2024. However, concerns were raised over the proposed software vendor, Oasis Corpcare, from which Trafiksol had obtained a quotation. The complaint questioned the vendor's capability to execute the proposed contract.

Following the complaints, BSE, in consultation with Sebi, deferred the listing of the company's shares. Subsequently, in an interim order passed in October 2024, the markets regulator directed BSE to ensure that the IPO proceeds were placed in an interest-bearing escrow account until further directions.