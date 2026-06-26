SEBI approves Rs 600 cr IPO of retailer Sathya Agencies

CHENNAI: Sathya Agencies Limited, touted as South India's largest consumer durables and electronics retail player as on March 2026, has received Sebi approval to launch its Rs 600 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).
The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 300 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of equity shares worth Rs 300 crore by the promoter group. The OFS includes equity shares worth Rs 100 crore each by promoters Johnson Asaria, J John Sathya and Charles Packiaraj.
The company proposes to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings, payment of part of the purchase consideration for the acquisition of its subsidiary, Unilet Appliances Private Limited, and general corporate purposes.
Sathya Agencies offers a comprehensive portfolio of consumer durables and electronics across multiple price points, including air conditioners, televisions, washing machines, smartphones, IT products and small kitchen appliances.
As of January 31, 2026, the company and its subsidiaries operated 427 retail stores (comprising 392 consumer electronics stores and 35 mobile retail stores) across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry, with an aggregate retail footprint of approximately 1.90 million sq. ft.
The company also has longstanding commercial relationships with over 150 domestic and international OEMs and authorised distributors, including leading global brands such as LG, Sony, Daikin, Whirlpool and Panasonic.