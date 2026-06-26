SEBI approves Rs 600 cr IPO of retailer Sathya Agencies

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 300 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of equity shares worth Rs 300 crore by the promoter group. The OFS includes equity shares worth Rs 100 crore each by promoters Johnson Asaria, J John Sathya and Charles Packiaraj.

The company proposes to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings, payment of part of the purchase consideration for the acquisition of its subsidiary, Unilet Appliances Private Limited, and general corporate purposes.