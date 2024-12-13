Schwing Stetter eyes 20% revenue jump in 2025

CHENNAI: Schwing Stetter India, a top manufacturer of concrete construction equipment in India, announced a 20 pc revenue growth target for 2025 at bauma CONEXPO 2024 in New Delhi.

It showcased over 45 advanced machines, including 25 per cent new products - launched crushers (under the material handling category) and upgraded models across construction equipment, concreting, and batching plants at the expo.

“The overwhelming response, coupled with the significant orders received, reaffirms SSI’s position as a leading provider of efficient and reliable construction solutions in India. We now offer products of all 5 major segments for the CE industry,” said VG Sakthikumar, MD-chairman, at the event.