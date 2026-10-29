If permission given for 100 per cent ethanol-run vehicles, how will supply be made: SC asks govt

On October 26, the Road Transport Ministry notified changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, allowing flex-fuel vehicles that can run on up to E100 (nearly pure ethanol). E100 fuel allows vehicles to run on nearly pure ethanol.

On October 27, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Centre has no immediate plan to increase the ethanol blending in petrol beyond the current 20 per cent.

While hearing pleas concerning ethanol allocation for Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025-26, the apex court on Thursday referred to recent media reports on the issue.

"Day before yesterday, we saw some newspaper reports wherein it is stated that 100 per cent ethanol driven vehicles are permitted," a bench of justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale said.

"Academically, we want to know if the permission is given to have 100 percent ethanol run vehicles, how will you make the supply," it asked.

Responding to the court's query, Attorney General R Venkataramani said, "That will require large scale manufacturing re-arrangements."

During the hearing, the bench stressed on empowering farmers in the country.

The bench said there was a need to consider the aspect of larger public interest and also look at the issue from the environmental point of view.

"And, the third, I think I would put is much important from the point of view of the larger populace of the country which is the farmers. We have to address the third issue which is how to empower the farmers. This is one aspect which nobody is highlighting," Justice Sundresh observed.