SBI to recruit 1,500 probationary officers this year

Of the total, 1,446 are regular vacancies, and the remaining 54 are backlog vacancies, SBI said in a recruitment notice.

The last date for application is July 8, and the bank expects to complete the entire process by December. As per the eligibility criteria, an applicant should be a graduate in any discipline with a minimum age of 21 years as of April 1, 2026.

Besides, SBI onboards professionals through lateral recruitment from diverse backgrounds, including IT professionals and domain experts, appointed as specialist officers across key functions, such as data centres.