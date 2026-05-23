SBI staff union defers strike, branches to function normally on May 25, 26

NEW DELHI: State Bank of India branches will be open on May 25 and 26 and banking operations will function as usual, with the SBI staff union under the aegis of the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF) postponing its strike.
SBI in a customer advisory said the proposed strike by AISBISF on May 25 and 26 has been deferred.
"All our branches will function normally and provide all regular banking services," SBI informed its 52 crore customers.
AISBISF gave the two-day nationwide strike call to press for various demands, including the recruitment of adequate employees.