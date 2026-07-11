SBI sells stake in SBIFM for Rs 1,655 crore

The lender sold the stake at Rs 574 per share, which is also the higher end of the IPO price band, as per an exchange filing.

SBI Funds Management’s Rs 11,600-crore maiden public equity offering will open on July 14 and conclude on July 16. The entire IPO is an Offer for Sale (OFS) by promoters SBI and Amundi India Holding.

SBI sold the shares to investors including 360 ONE funds, Tata A IG General Insurance Company, Go Digit General Insuranc e, Bennett Coleman,