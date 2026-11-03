SBI Q2 profit jumps 14% to Rs 23,038 crore

The bank had earned a profit of Rs 20,160 crore in the July-September period a year ago.

According to a regulatory filing, SBI's total income increased to Rs 1,43,796 crore, from Rs 1,34,979 crore in the second quarter of the last fiscal year.

Interest earned during the period increased to Rs 1,32,019 crore from Rs 1,19,654 crore in the same quarter of FY26.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.39 per cent of gross advances as on September 30, 2026, from 1.73 per cent a year ago.