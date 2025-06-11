SBI hires 13,455 junior associates

CHENNAI: State Bank of India has hired 13,455 Junior Associates to enhance customer experience at Bank’s branches across the country.

The list of selected candidates is now available on the Bank’s official careers

portal.

The recruitment aimed to fill vacancies across 35 States and Union Territories, making it one

of the significant hiring efforts in the industry.

The selection process commenced with Preliminary Examinations held in February and

March 2025 and the Main Examinations conducted in April 2025. Following a rigorous and

transparent evaluation, 13,455 candidates have been selected for appointment.

SBI chairman, CS Setty, said, “Our total recruitment across categories is about 18,000 people, out of which around 13,500 will be clerical recruitment, 3,000 will be probationary officers and local-based officers. As we onboard this new talent pool, we further aim to strengthen our human resource capabilities by implementing structured skill development programmes aligned with evolving functional and technological requirements.”

State Bank of India, the employer to over 2,36,000 employees remain committed to creating

meaningful employment and nurturing the next generation of banking professionals.