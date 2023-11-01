Begin typing your search...

SBI Card, Reliance Retail to offer co-branded credit card

The partnership aspires to redefine customer experience and create a new benchmark for credit card rewards in the Indian market

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|31 Oct 2023 8:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-31 20:30:41.0  )
SBI Card, Reliance Retail to offer co-branded credit card
X

Reliance SBI Card

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MUMBAI: SBI Card and Reliance Retail have come together to launch the co-branded ‘Reliance SBI Card’.

This lifestyle-focused credit card is a synergistic alliance between the two industry leaders aims to leverage the extensive network of SBI Card with the vast consumer reach and unique retail proposition of Reliance Retail to bring a spectrum of exclusive rewards, ranging from special welcome benefits to tailor-made travel and entertainment benefits, as well as special spends-based milestone rewards like renewal fee waiver and Reliance Retail vouchers for transacting across the Reliance Retail network.

The partnership aspires to redefine customer experience and create a new benchmark for credit card rewards in the Indian market.

The co-branded card has been launched in two variants - Reliance SBI Card and Reliance SBI Card PRIME.

BusinessSBI CardReliance SBI Cardextensive networkentertainment benefitspartnership aspiresReliance SBI Card PRIMEtailor-made travel
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X