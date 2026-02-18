Satrac opens South Asia's largest trailer truck body unit near Chennai; invests Rs 250 cr

Satrac has earmarked Rs 70-80 crore that it intends to spend in the next 24 months, MC Bantwal, managing director, Satrac, told the media at the new plant.



The manufacturing unit, spread over 15 acres, with 3.5 acres of covered production space, has a production capacity of over 800 units per month at Sriperumbudur. This would be scaled to 1,000 in 24 months, he added.

The new factory has been set up to meet the rapidly growing demand for high-quality trailers, tippers and special purpose vehicles across the logistics, infrastructure, industrial and government sectors.



Satrac now operates two manufacturing facilities in Chennai and Bengaluru, with a combined production capacity of more than 1,500 units per month. A key highlight of the new facility is its advanced robotic welding systems, which enhance structural integrity, consistency and productivity, it said in a release.



Equipped with advanced infrastructure, modern automation systems and world-class manufacturing processes, the facility is described as the largest and most technologically advanced plant of its kind in South Asia.



The Chennai facility would strengthen its ability to serve India’s growing infrastructure and logistics sectors, while also reinforcing the export ambitions of its Japanese parent company, Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo Co. The products manufactured will be supplied to auto majors such as Daimler India Commercial Vehicle, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Eicher, Volvo and Scania.