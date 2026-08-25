Sathyabama strengthens Collaboration with NIQ to Build Future-Ready Technology Talent

Sathyabama University, The pioneer in education sector, reinforced its commitment to nurturing future-ready technology talent through a high-impact engagement with the Global technology and consumer intelligence company NIQ.
The connect session brought together NIQ Senior Leadership, faculty members, and more than 1,200 students from Computer Science, Information Technology, and Electrical Engineering disciplines.
The event was presided over by our Vice President Ms. Maria Catherine Johnson and was attended by Brian Parchem, CIO and Senior Vice President, Enterprise Information Technology (EIT) and Arun Sasindran, India EIT Leader, along with Stephen Rosario, India Tech Talent Acquisition Lead, and Ayesha Anjum, India EC Lead, and other members of the NIQ HR team & Stahyabama.
A key highlight of the event was the student innovation showcase, where the top five student teams presented solutions addressing real-world technology challenges. Topics included The Lockout, The Ticket Storm, The Cloud Bill, Responsible AI, and The Future Workplace. Students demonstrated strong problem-solving capabilities by leveraging artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to design innovative approaches for complex industry scenarios. Following evaluations by NIQ leaders, the top three teams were recognized and awarded prizes and certificates for their outstanding contributions.
The engagement also marked a significant milestone as NIQ and Sathyabama University formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening industry-academia collaboration. The partnership will focus on curriculum development, bridging the gap between academic learning and industry expectations, internship opportunities, technology subject matter expert sessions, and other initiatives designed to improve student employability and innovation capabilities. These objectives align with NIQ's broader university partnership strategy focused on skill development and stronger academic-industry integration.
As part of the visit, NIQ also launched its campus hiring program at Sathyabama University through a pre-placement session. NIQ leaders shared insights into the company's global technology ecosystem, digital transformation journey, career opportunities, and collaborative culture. Delivering the keynote address, Brian Parchem highlighted NIQ's technology investments, world-class platforms, innovation- driven environment, and the exciting opportunities available for emerging technology professionals.
Building on the momentum from this event, NIQ plans to commence campus hiring activities in the coming weeks and will continue working closely with Sathyabama University to develop skilled, industry-ready talent equipped to thrive in the evolving technology landscape.