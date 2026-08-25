Sathyabama strengthens Collaboration with NIQ to Build Future-Ready Technology Talent

The connect session brought together NIQ Senior Leadership, faculty members, and more than 1,200 students from Computer Science, Information Technology, and Electrical Engineering disciplines.

The event was presided over by our Vice President Ms. Maria Catherine Johnson and was attended by Brian Parchem, CIO and Senior Vice President, Enterprise Information Technology (EIT) and Arun Sasindran, India EIT Leader, along with Stephen Rosario, India Tech Talent Acquisition Lead, and Ayesha Anjum, India EC Lead, and other members of the NIQ HR team & Stahyabama.