Satellite images begin to show damage wrought by Iran war

Information has so far been scarce about the damage being done across the Middle East, particularly when it's inside closed military facilities, since the start of the war on February 28.

The images come from Planet Labs PBC, a San Francisco-based firm used by media outlets, including The Associated Press. Planet Labs has put a two-week delay on its imagery becoming public citing concerns its imagery could be used by “adversarial actors”.

High-resolution images also have been published by competing firms. Other providers, like the US Geological Survey, have been publishing lower-resolution imagery as well that's been useful.

The US and Israel have been striking a wide variety of targets, including leadership figures, military bases, missile and air defense sites and positions of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and its volunteer force, the Basij.

Iran has responded with drone and missile fire targeting Israel and nearby Gulf Arab nations.

Here's a look at what's visible in a selection of Planet Labs' pictures, as well as others.