Sanmar marks housing finance foray with Rs 100 crore Aham deal

With this transaction, Aham becomes an associate company of the Sanmar Group under the Companies Act, while its founder-managing director Venkatesh Kannappan becomes the minority stakeholder.The acquisition route assumes significance as the National Housing Bank (NHB) has been selective in granting new housing finance company (HFC) licences, making greenfield entry into the business increasingly difficult.

As per an industry expert, buying into an existing regulated lender offers a faster path into the sector.

Existing investors, including Newgen Capital, which was among Aham's early institutional backers, continue to remain associated with the company.