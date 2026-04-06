“Fifteen to twenty years ago, India’s PVC capacity was around 1.5–2 million tonnes, and pipe demand was roughly similar. Today, pipe capacity has grown to about 4.5 million tonnes, but upstream PVC resin capacity has remained largely stagnant,” he sought to point out.

This divergence, he argued, is a direct outcome of sustained dumping. “The downstream has grown with Indian industry, but the upstream hasn’t… we just want a level-playing field,” Sankar said.

Chinese producers, he went on to add, often “price below cost and send products all over the world,” distorting trade and disincentivising fresh investments in capital-intensive upstream sectors.

The result is an increasing import dependence for a critical industrial input, even as domestic consumption expands. Industry has been seeking anti-dumping measures to correct this imbalance and enable local capacity creation, particularly in segments such as PVC resin where scale and capital requirements are high.

Sankar said the issue is not limited to chemicals but cuts across sectors. “It has distorted trade principles,” he said, noting that industry representations to the government are ongoing.

Despite these challenges, Sanmar continues to invest across its five core verticals namely chemicals, specialty chemicals, engineering, shipping and foundry, while recalibrating strategy in response to global shifts. “The world is very volatile… with tariffs, new governments and Chinese oversupply,” he said. “We hope this war ends fast.”