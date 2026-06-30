Sanmar Group gears up for next phase of investment-led growth

Recalling the foundation laid by the group for the successful history of joint venture partnerships between India-based business houses and leading American corporations, Vijay Sankar, chairman, The Sanmar Group, said “Sanmar Engineering began as an effort to indigenise the manufacturing of mechanical seals to help chemical manufacturers access products critical for operations and safety without going through the import rigours prevalent at that time."

As part of a continuous effort to fast-track product delivery and enhance customer service, Sanmar Engineering will step up investments into manufacturing capacity expansion, product development, customer-specific application development, and market segment diversification.