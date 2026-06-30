Sanmar Group gears up for next phase of investment-led growth

CHENNAI: Sanmar Engineering, part of The Sanmar Group, in its 50th anniversary, will amp up its investments in manufacturing, capacity expansion and market segment diversification, a top official said on Tuesday (June 30).
Recalling the foundation laid by the group for the successful history of joint venture partnerships between India-based business houses and leading American corporations, Vijay Sankar, chairman, The Sanmar Group, said “Sanmar Engineering began as an effort to indigenise the manufacturing of mechanical seals to help chemical manufacturers access products critical for operations and safety without going through the import rigours prevalent at that time."
As part of a continuous effort to fast-track product delivery and enhance customer service, Sanmar Engineering will step up investments into manufacturing capacity expansion, product development, customer-specific application development, and market segment diversification.
All the businesses have invested significant capital expenditure over the last three years.
Flowserve Sanmar is expanding seal system and gas panel manufacturing capacity with a new plant at Kunnapattu village, Thiruporur, near Chennai.
Xomox Sanmar is expanding capacity from 80,000 valves per year to 150,000 valves per year at its facility in Viralimalai.
Anderson Greenwood Crosby Sanmar is investing in advanced digital test benches and cryogenic testing facilities, apart from a new office space in Viralimalai.
BS&B India has continued to develop custom-engineered products in the segment such as defence, space, nuclear power, and emerging technologies.