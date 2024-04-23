Begin typing your search...

Sanjay Mashruwala resigns as Managing Director of Reliance Jio

Pankaj Mohan Pawar, the other managing director, will continue, according to a BSE filing.

ByPTIPTI|22 April 2024 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-22 23:31:09.0  )
Sanjay Mashruwala resigns as Managing Director of Reliance Jio
X

Sanjay Mashruwala

NEW DELHI: Sanjay Mashruwala, one of the two managing directors at Reliance Jio, has resigned from the company, the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

Mashruwala, 76, has been a key executive with Reliance since founder Dhirubhai Ambani’s times and has been involved with several of its projects and business initiatives.

He will leave Jio effective from June 9, the firm said.

Pankaj Mohan Pawar, the other managing director, will continue, according to a BSE filing.

“This is to inform that Sanjay Mashruwala, Managing Director, has tendered his resignation as Director of the company, effective from June 9, 2024,” the filing said.

Mashruwala, 76, is an accomplished professional and has been the Managing Director of the company since 2013.

“The Board placed on record its appreciation for the contributions made by Sanjay Mashruwala in the transformative journey of the company,” it said.

Sanjay MashruwalaReliance JioResignationManaging directorDhirubhai AmbaniKey executiveBusiness initiativesDeparture datePankaj Mohan PawarBSE filingEffective dateAccomplished professionalBoard appreciationTransformative journeyLeadership changeStock exchange filingCorporate newsManagement transitionExecutive resignationCorporate governance
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X