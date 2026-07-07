Sandesh Bilagi is CEO Ramco Systems

Sandesh steps into the role from his position as president and chief operating officer, where he led the operational turnaround that returned the company to sustained profitability, delivering six consecutive quarters of operational profit through FY2026.

In his new role, he will drive Ramco’s global growth agenda and accelerate its strategy to become an AI-native enterprise software company. Prior to Ramco, Sandesh held leadership positions at HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra.