Samsung trains 5,000 youth in Tamil Nadu under innovation campus programme

CHENNAI: Samsung, housing its largest manufacturing facility in Noida, has been at the forefront when it comes to training.
Be it in classrooms across Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, coding labs in Maharashtra, and incubation centres at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Samsung has shifted its focus from devices to developing an ecosystem where Digital India can thrive.
As of April 2026, its flagship Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) programme has already trained and certified 5,000 youth in TN alone.
“The focus is on how this potential is translated into meaningful impact at scale. At Samsung, we are committed to nurturing a generation of young innovators with the skills, creativity,” said SP Chun, corporate vice president, Samsung Southwest Asia.