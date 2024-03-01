Samsung SIR expands R&D footprint in India

NEW DELHI: Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) on Thursday announced the opening of its new research and development (R&D) facility in the country.

This is SSIR’s second office in Bengaluru, with a capacity to accommodate close to 1,600 professionals.

Located at Bagmane Capital Tech Park in Angkor-West area, the facility spans 1,60,000 square feet across four floors, the company said in a statement.

“The new facility embodies our commitment to expanding our footprint in India,” said Balajee Sowrirajan, EVP and MD at SSIR.

SSIR currently has a strength of over 4,500 employees and will add over 700 people, including fresh graduates as well as lateral hires across teams in the country.

SSIR recently collaborated with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to help set up a Quantum Technology Lab.

The Quantum Technology Lab will integrate cryogenic control chip with qubits, single photon sources, and detectors, and address reliability challenges in quantum technologies.

The lab will serve as a centre for technological innovation, manpower training, and collaboration with national and international quantum research institutions, according to the company.