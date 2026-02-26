Samsung plans to take AI to entry-price smartphones, expand portfolio of Galaxy A series in India

Chinese makers such as Vivo and Oppo lead the Indian smartphone market with 24 per cent and 15 per cent market share in Q4 of 2025.Leading consumer electronics maker Samsung will democratise Artificial Intelligence technology for its smartphones as it aims to bring this feature to entry-level devices, said a company official.

The company, which launched its third-generation Galaxy AI series phone S26 here, believes that artificial intelligence (AI)-powered phone is going to dominate the smartphone segment, said Samsung India, MX Business, Senior Vice President, Raju Pullan.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A07 5G smartphone in the Indian market, with starting price of Rs 15,000 in the affordable segment, which has AI-powered features to support users’ everyday tasks.

“We are now taking the AI features right up to the entry price point, and that's how we will expand the overall category,” Pullan told PTI on the sidelines of the S26 launch.

When asked about margins and the economic cost for providing AI-powered features in entry-level phones, he said the focus of the company is to add value to the consumer, for which it is working with various partners and platforms.

“Samsung partners with various platforms and we get the best out of it. So that we are able to give the best to the consumers, including through the entry level phones,” he added.

Samsung is expanding the portfolio of its Galaxy A series in India, to amplify its play in the entry segment of smartphones. Last September, Samsung had said it expects to cross the 100 million unit sales mark of its Galaxy A series in India, driven by the introduction of AI in the segment.