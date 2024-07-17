Samsung launches energy management service for Tesla vehicles

NEW DELHI: Samsung has launched an energy management service for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) electric vehicles in the United States as part of their strategic partnership aimed at enhancing connectivity at home, industry sources said on Wednesday.Samsung’s ‘SmartThings Energy’ platform is now available for Tesla drivers in the U.S., allowing them to monitor and control the charging status of their EV batteries and the power generated by solar panels, according to the sources.

Synced with the Tesla app's Powerwall "Storm Watch" function, the AI-powered SmartThings connectivity platform alerts users on their connected Samsung TVs and mobile devices in case of extreme weather conditions, such as hurricanes and heavy snowfall.

The new service is part of the new alliance between the South Korean and U.S. tech giants, which was announced at CES 2024, a global IT exhibition, earlier this year.

The Samsung-Tesla collaboration focuses on integrating Samsung Electronics (KS:005930)' SmartThings Energy with Tesla's energy product lineup, including the Powerwall home battery, Solar Inverter, Wall Connector charging solutions and electric vehicles.

Samsung Electronics said it plans to expand the service outside the US in the future.