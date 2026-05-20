Samsung faces major strike after pay talks with union falls apart

Both the union and the management held each other responsible for a failure to reach a deal. Choi accused management of refusing to accept a government-mediated proposal whose details he refused to disclose. Management accused the union of calling for excessive compensation packages for workers at loss-making units.The two sides said they will continue efforts to reach a deal, but it's unclear if they could sit down for talks again later in the day.Samsung is a major manufacturer of smartphones, consumer electronics and semiconductors.