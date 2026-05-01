Samsung Biologics union launches 1st general strike over pay dispute

The walkout marks the first labour strike since the company's establishment in 2011.

Samsung Biologics said it is deploying all available personnel to minimize disruption but acknowledged that some impact to operations may be unavoidable, reports Yonhap news agency.

The company estimated that losses from a full-scale strike could exceed 640 billion won (US$433 million), roughly half of its first-quarter sales of 1.26 trillion won.

In a message to employees released Friday, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer John Rim urged them to carefully consider whether to participate in the strike, warning it could lead to irreversible losses for both the company and its employees.