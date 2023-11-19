Sam Altman is once in a generation CEO, will back him: Vinod Khosla

NEW DELHI: Indian-American businessman and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla on Sunday praised ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, saying he is a once-in-a-generation CEO and his VC firm will back him in whatever he does next.

Altman has reportedly told investors he is planning to launch a new artificial intelligence (AI) venture.

“To be clear, Khosla Ventures wants Altman back at OpenAI, but will back him in whatever he does next,” Khosla posted on X.

“He is a once-in-a-generation CEO. He’s an instigator whose positive mark on the world will be indelible, and profound, in every corner of the globe. It’s an honour to work alongside him wherever he is,” Khosla added.

According to reports, some key venture capital backers of OpenAI are “said to be contemplating a lawsuit against the board”.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella is also reportedly “furious” to learn of Altman’s departure “minutes” after it happened, and has been in touch with Altman and pledged to support him.

According to reports, former OpenAI Co-founder and president Greg Brockman (who also resigned from the company following Altman's sacking) is also likely to join Altman’s AI venture if he does not return to OpenAI, as now being discussed within the company’s board after heavy backlash.

Reports surfaced in September that former chief Apple designer Jony Ive and Altman are considering launching an AI hardware device together, which will be first-of-its-kind if materialised.

Ive who is the renowned designer of the iPhone is reportedly in talks with Altman about an AI hardware project.