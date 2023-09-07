Salesforce unveils Slack AI, features for productivity

NEW DELHI: Enterprise software major Salesforce on Wednesday announced new Slack product innovations that bring powerful AI, automation and knowledge sharing into its intelligent productivity platform to boost productivity.

Slack AI is built natively into Slack on its trusted foundation, grounded in a firm’s combined knowledge found in Slack, and easy to access in the flow of work. Slack AI will be in pilot this winter, and generally available in 2024, it said in a statement.

“At Slack, we’re taking a collaboration-first approach to delivering an intelligent productivity platform in the age of AI and automation,” said Noah Desai Weiss, chief product officer, Slack. “We are focused on providing customers with a simpler and more efficient set of tools...,” Weiss added.