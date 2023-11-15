Salesforce names Denise Dresser as Slack CEO

SAN FRANCISCO: Enterprise software major Salesforce has appointed Denise Dresser, a long-time employee, as the new Slack CEO, after Lidiane Jones stepped down to become CEO at dating platform Bumble.

In a post on X, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said he couldn’t be more excited to share the news that Dresser is “our new CEO of Slack”.

“Dresser is an incredible business leader who has excelled at every level in her career at Salesforce,” Benioff wrote on X. Jones will remain at Slack until the end of the year. Earlier, women-first dating app Bumble appointed Jones as its new CEO, succeeding Whitney Wolfe Herd from January 2, 2024.