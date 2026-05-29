Salem's Sri Narasu's Coffee to expand to Karnataka, Kerala, AP; eyes Rs 1,000 cr in 5 years

The Rs 641 crore coffee brand is expecting an annual growth of 18 to 20 per cent, while it is targeting Rs 1,000 crore revenue in five years and an export growth of 15-18 per cent.

With its current network of 42 distributors in the south, the 100-year-old coffee brand is expected to scale up to 150 by the fiscal year-end. It has 78 company-owned stores and 180 SKUs, including a range of products in coffee, tea, and other food products in the FMCG category.