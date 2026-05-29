Salem's Sri Narasu's Coffee to expand to Karnataka, Kerala, AP; eyes Rs 1,000 cr in 5 years

SALEM: Sri Narasu’s Coffee, a well-known legacy brand, is ready to spread its wings from its traditional bastion of Tamil Nadu to Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.
The Rs 641 crore coffee brand is expecting an annual growth of 18 to 20 per cent, while it is targeting Rs 1,000 crore revenue in five years and an export growth of 15-18 per cent.
With its current network of 42 distributors in the south, the 100-year-old coffee brand is expected to scale up to 150 by the fiscal year-end. It has 78 company-owned stores and 180 SKUs, including a range of products in coffee, tea, and other food products in the FMCG category.
As part of its structured national expansion plan for 2026-27, the coffee brand aims to strengthen its distribution network and create a strong retail footprint with store launches in Bengaluru and Amaravati. Plans are afoot to open 10-15 stores in the coming year.
Bengaluru has one store, while Amaravati store is set to open within three months. Each store will host a range of products including its premium coffee blend, instant coffee, and freeze-dried variants.
Instant coffee revenue is to generate Rs 450 to 500 cr, inclusive of exports.
Currently, Narasu’s products are available at its own retail stores and in D-mart, Lulu and Reliance along with ecommerce, quick commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Blink-it.
Srudheep S, managing director, Sri Narasu’s Coffee said "Our vision is clear: to bring the authentic south Indian coffee experience to every modern kitchen across India and beyond. We have a strategic pan India expansion plan charted for next three years, the Bengaluru and Amaravati stores mark the commencement of our journey to growth. Our instant coffee range is the key offering and growth driver for us."
Noting that the domestic instant coffee market is fast growing, he claimed that "we are the only brand in TN to ensure the products are dispatched and are on the racks within 24 hours of dispatch."
Sivanantham, chairman, Sri Narasu’s Coffee said "our focus remains firmly on the future without compromising on the standards, and the commitment to quality that has defined us since 1926.”