Saint-Gobain’s inflows in TN crosses Rs 8,000 cr

CHENNAI: Saint-Gobain India’s total investment in TN breached the Rs 8,000 crore mark, with the glass major, represented by B Santhanam, CEO - APAC and India region & chairman, signing a MoU with the state in the presence of chief minister MK Stalin and senior ministers, and officials during the Global Investors Meet, 2024.

The MoU entails a series of green and brownfield investments in several manufacturing sectors in TN, taking Saint-Gobain India’s total investment in the state to over Rs 8,000 crore. This collaboration underscores the company’s dedication to furthering economic development in the state.

The CM appreciated Saint-Gobain’s contribution over the past two and a half decades in the economic and industrial progress of the state. Stalin urged Saint-Gobain to continue to play an important part in fulfilling his vision to make TN a ‘One Trillion Dollar Economy’.

Santhanam said, “We are investing Rs 3,400 crore across different businesses: glasswool, gypsum plasterboard, plaster, acoustic ceiling, float glass, solar glass, adhesives, sealants, mortars, and ceramics in our next phase of expansion in Tamil Nadu. As trailblazers in light and sustainable construction, we are well poised to provide building material solutions that combine performance, aesthetics, and sustainability.”