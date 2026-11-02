Saint-Gobain, IIT Madras formalise collaboration with three-year Rs 3.8 crore grant

CHENNAI: Saint-Gobain India continues to strengthen its strategic partnership with Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to establish two research laboratories focused on accelerating innovation in sustainable construction materials and technologies for the built environment.
The collaboration is supported through a grant of Rs 3.8 crore over a three-year period.
The outcomes envisaged include developing practical solutions for the built environment, supporting the construction industry's transition towards smarter infrastructure and lower-carbon building materials.
The collaboration will help set up ‘Digital Real-Time Sensing Technologies for Infrastructure’ (DṚṢṬI) Laboratory and ‘Concrete Admixture Research for Engineering Next-gen Construction’ (CAREN) Laboratory at the Centre of Excellence on Technologies for Low-carbon and Lean Construction (TLC2). The two labs aim to address critical challenges facing the construction sector, including productivity, material efficiency, structural durability, sustainability and digital transformation.
Sreedhar N, CEO, Asia Pacific and India Region, Saint-Gobain, said, “Our association with IIT Madras goes back many years, and this collaboration takes it further. By bringing together academic research and industrial expertise, we can turn scientific discoveries into practical construction solutions built for India’s hot and humid climate. Together, we are strengthening the research capabilities for low-carbon materials, smart infrastructure and innovations for the built environment. This is a step forward in our commitment to accelerating the adoption of light and sustainable construction in India.”
V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said, “At IIT Madras, we believe that the future of India's infrastructure must be built on the foundations of sustainability, innovation and indigenous technology. The establishment of these two advanced laboratories, with generous support from Saint-Gobain India, will strengthen our capabilities in developing next-generation construction materials and intelligent infrastructure technologies.”