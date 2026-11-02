Saint-Gobain, IIT Madras formalise collaboration with three-year Rs 3.8 crore grant

Sreedhar N, CEO, Asia Pacific and India Region, Saint-Gobain, said, “Our association with IIT Madras goes back many years, and this collaboration takes it further. By bringing together academic research and industrial expertise, we can turn scientific discoveries into practical construction solutions built for India’s hot and humid climate. Together, we are strengthening the research capabilities for low-carbon materials, smart infrastructure and innovations for the built environment. This is a step forward in our commitment to accelerating the adoption of light and sustainable construction in India.”



V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said, “At IIT Madras, we believe that the future of India's infrastructure must be built on the foundations of sustainability, innovation and indigenous technology. The establishment of these two advanced laboratories, with generous support from Saint-Gobain India, will strengthen our capabilities in developing next-generation construction materials and intelligent infrastructure technologies.”