SafeStorage hits Rs 50 crore annual revenue

CHENNAI: SafeStorage, a technology-enabled self-storage and warehousing company, has completed 11 years of operations, reaching approximately Rs 50 crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR) as it continues to expand its presence across India and international markets.
Founded in Bengaluru in 2015, the company has grown from a single-city operation to a network spanning 16 cities across India, with operations in the UAE and the UK.
Over the past 11 years, SafeStorage has built a managed storage network spanning more than 6 lakh sqft of storage space, serving households, professionals, businesses and enterprises.
The company is further expanding its footprint with plans to add approximately 50,000 sqft across key markets 10,000 sqft in Delhi, 15,000 sqft in Mumbai, 10,000 sqft in Pune, 10,000 sqft in Coimbatore and 5,000 sqft in Dubai strengthening its capacity.