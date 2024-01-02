Begin typing your search...

S Suresh Kumar takes charge as chairman DVC

Kumar had served as the Additional Chief Secretary of West Bengal government’s, Power Department from November 2019 to April 2023.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Jan 2024 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-01 23:30:35.0  )
S Suresh Kumar takes charge as chairman DVC
X

S Suresh Kumar 

KOLKATA: Senior IAS officer S Suresh Kumar on Monday took charge as the Chairman at Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).

Kumar, an IAS officer of 1988 batch of West Bengal cadre was the Director General at Netaji Subhash Administrative Training Institute, Kolkata, before joining as DVC chairman, the DVC said.

Kumar had also served as the Additional Chief Secretary of West Bengal government’s, Power Department from November 2019 to April 2023.

He is a B Tech in Chemical engineering from IIT Madras.

IAS officerSuresh KumarDamodar Valley CorporationDamodar Valley Corporation chairmanDVCDVC chairmanAdditional Chief Secretarybusiness
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X