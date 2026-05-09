S. Korea, US join hands to advance shipbuilding cooperation

Park Jung-sung, deputy minister for trade at Seoul's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources (MOTIR), and U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt inked the MOU in Washington, overseen by Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, according to the International Trade Administration.

The MOU signing came as South Korea has pledged to invest US$150 billion in the U.S. shipbuilding sector as part of last year's trade deal that committed the Asian country to investing a total of $350 billion in the U.S. with an annual cap of $20 billion, reports Yonhap news agency.