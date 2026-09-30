Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade

Dollar sales by state-run banks on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India in both spot and forward markets are restricting the USD/INR pair under 96.00 level.

Additionally, foreign portfolio outflows of around USD 2.2 billion this month and firm US yields are keeping the pressure on the USD/INR pair.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.87, then fell to 95.97 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 3 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee settled marginally higher at 95.94, just a tad over the psychologically important 96 per dollar level.