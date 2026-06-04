Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said prolonged West Asia crisis poses a major risk for India, which relies heavily on energy imports.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.70, then touched 95.69 in initial trade, registering a rise of 7 paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated 40 paise to close at 95.76 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.47, down 0.06 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 0.93 per cent at USD 96.90 per barrel in futures trade.