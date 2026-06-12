Rupee surges 77 paise to settle at 95.08 against US dollar

A firm trend in domestic equity markets and a weaker American currency also supported the rupee during the day, forex traders said.

Trump has said a deal to end the war with Iran is nearly complete, and is expected to be signed over the weekend in Europe, as he called off military strikes on the Islamic Republic hours after threatening to take control of its oil industry.

Following Trump's remarks, international crude oil prices fell with Brent crude -- the global oil benchmark -- trading lower by 4.25 per cent at USD 86.54 per barrel in futures trade.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.40 and traded in the range of 94.95-95.53 before settling at 95.08 (provisional), up 77 paise from its previous close.