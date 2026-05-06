Rupee surges 61 paise to close at 94.57 against US dollar

Forex traders said that with the Indian rupee facing severe pressure, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is also actively pursuing a "non-direct" strategy to support the currency.

Moreover, market sentiment was boosted after Trump paused "Project Freedom," a US operation to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95 against the US dollar, then lost ground and touched an intraday low of 95.18. The rupee finally settled at 94.57 (provisional), registering a rise of 61 paise over its previous close.