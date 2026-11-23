Lower crude oil prices and a softening American currency failed to support the local currency, which faced intense volatility amid a global stock market rout, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.47 and climbed up to 92.43 initially. But it lost ground and hit the day's low at 93.11 before ending the session at 92.92 (provisional) against the greenback, down 30 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee appreciated for the fifth consecutive session to settle 70 paise higher at 92.62 against the US dollar. The Indian unit reclaimed above the 93 level for the first time since April 10.

The local unit has logged a sharp appreciation of over 1.6 per cent in the past five back-to-back sessions since the closing level of 94.19 against the greenback recorded on November 13.

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said the rupee reversed morning gains on a sharp fall in domestic equity markets. However, softening of the US dollar and a decline in the US Treasury yields cushioned the downside, while crude oil prices too were weak.